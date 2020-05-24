Sara Ali Khan Extends Eid Greetings With A Throwback Picture; Fans Call Her 'cute'

Sara Ali Khan greeted her fans on Sunday on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and appealed to everyone to stay home during celebrations. The 'Kedarnath' actor shared a collage of two pictures — one from her celebrating the festival as a kid and the other from her present days.

In the picture, Sara was seen covering her head with a veil. Fans instantly dropped comments calling her 'cute' both as a child and an adult. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on May 25 except Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. The festival heralding the end of the fasting month of Ramzan was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on Sunday.

India has reported 1,31,868 COVID-19 cases till Sunday with a total of 3,867 fatalities. The country has been under lockdown since March 25, though the restrictions have been eased for the fourth phase after May 17.

The actor will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

