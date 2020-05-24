Sara Ali Khan Shares Effects Of Lockdown With Hilarious Pics; Check Out

Amid coronavirus pandemic, many stars seem to find out unique ways to fight boredom while sitting at home. The lockdown in various parts of the world has made it hard for people to venture out and indulge in their favourite activities. It seems like Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan is also missing her ‘normal’ life as she spends quarantine with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai. The actress recently shared a hilarious picture on social media and explained what her state of mind seems like after not being able to step out due to the strict lockdown in India.

Sara Ali Khan shares a funny post on social media

The Simmba actress took to her Instagram story and shared a humorous picture as a meme while describing her condition amid the lockdown. In the first picture, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress can be seen striking the 'Namaste' pose with the caption of Day 1. Alongside that, another picture of the actress striking a crazy pose making a funny, whacked-out face for the camera with the caption 'Day 61' and Lockdown Effect written in bold. The picture of the actress is sure to leave her fans in splits after watching it. The actress even used a GIF for more drama which read, "Things gotta change around her," and "Who Is She."

Apart from this, sometime back, the actress even shared some heartwarming pictures from her graduation ceremony where she can be seen donning her cap and the gown. In the post, she put up her graduation pictures as she said that she remembers every detail of the day.

In the pictures posted on her official social media handle, she can be seen celebrating the event. In the first picture posted, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured graduation gown and cap as she poses amid other students of the university. She can be seen looking towards her left as everybody in the line that she is in looks forward. She also wears an adorable and humble smile in the picture posted. In the second picture, she can be seen posing at the entrance of Colombia University. She can be seen wearing a white formal dress with a pair of white heels. She can also be seen wearing the blue robe in the picture along with the graduation cap that rests on her head. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actress has two films in her kitty including, one with Varun Dhawan, the remake of Coolie No. 1 and another with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re.

