Sara Ali Khan Recollects The Time When She Graduated From Columbia University 4 Years Back

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share her pictures from the time she was studying in New York. In a recent post, she put up her graduation pictures as she said that she remembers every detail of the day. She can be seen getting a lot of love for her pictures in the comment section.

Sara Ali Khan’s graduation pictures

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently recollected her graduation ceremony. In the pictures posted on her official social media handle, she can be seen celebrating the event. In the first picture posted, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured graduation gown and cap as she poses amid other students of the university. She can be seen looking towards her left as everybody in the line that she is in looks forward. She also wears an adorable and humble smile in the picture posted. In the second picture, she can be seen posing at the entrance of Colombia University. She can be seen wearing a white formal dress with a pair of white heels. She can also be seen wearing the blue robe in the picture along with the graduation cap that rests on her head.

In the caption for the post, actor Sara Ali Khan has mentioned that she graduated on May 19, 2016. She has mentioned that when she thinks about this time, she sometimes feels like all of it happened just a few minutes back. However, in some other cases, she has mentioned that this day feels like it happened in another lifetime. She has also put up study and clock emoticons in order to express herself better in the caption for the post. In the hashtags, she has mentioned that the pictures are from her graduation from Colombia University. Sara Ali Khan has graduated in history and political science from Colombia University in New York. Have a look at the pictures from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

