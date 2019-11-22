Sara Ali Khan Going Undercover As She Enjoys A Subway Ride In NYC Is The Best Thing Today

Sara Ali Khan who is currently shooting for Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1, is having a swell time in New York City with her friends. The young star's social media is filled with updates of the same wherein she can be seen enjoying some delicious food, roaming around the streets and also taking subway rides. In a recent picture shared by Sara, she can be seen going undercover as she travels through public transport. "Subway Chillies' she captions the picture.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share her pictures from her trip to New York. In one of the pictures shared by her, the actor was seen sporting black jeggings with a pink sweater. Sara captioned the image saying, “Pink Sky, Pink Sweater, Pink Sun.” In the next picture, Sara Ali Khan has again opted for a bright pink jacket. On Friday, November 22, the Simmba star shared some more pictures from her trip. What caught the attention of fans was that Sara Ali Khan went for a bold 'blue' coloured lip colour. Sara is seen pouting with her friend in the pictures. She wrote, “Pink jackets, Cheetah earmuffs, Blue lipstick, It’s all normal in New York City. #concretejungle #basic #beyourself."

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming film titled Love Aaj Kal, alongside with Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of the 1995 film of the same title. According to reports, former actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey, and Rajpal Yadav will also be a part of Coolie No.1. The film is slated to release in May 2020.

