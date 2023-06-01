Sara Ali Khan Gives A Glimpse Of 'Bharat' After Shutting Down Trolls Over Temple Visit

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. Shortly after, Sara added another montage of photos showing her in religious locations across various faiths. This comes after the actress was questioned about being trolled for regularly visiting temples and gurudwaras.

Sara Ali Khan's visit to Bangla Sahib

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of photos commemorating a visit to Delhi's Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib. While one of the photos showed her smiling, standing in front of the main Gurudwara, the other showed her looking up towards the sun. Sara Ali Khan's visit to the Gurudwara was nothing out of the ordinary as the actress has been known to embark on various pilgrimages time and again, in between work commitments.

Sara Ali Khan is currently in New Delhi. The actress paid a visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Image source:@saraalikhan/Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan asserts her secularity

Sara's Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib collage was followed by another Instagram story which featured a collage of some of Sara's pilgrimages. The first image featured her on her most recent trip to Bangla Sahib. This was followed by a picture from one of Sara's previous visits to Ajmer Sharif.

The third and final picture in the collage showed Sara from her previous pilgrimage to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. What was interesting about her collage was that instead of tagging a location in particular, she placed the location for the collage as Bharat. The context behind why this Instagram story of Sara's holds importance, is related to a recent response given by the actress about her various pilgrimages.

Sara was asked to respond to being trolled for having visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, among her other regular visits to religious locations. Sara's firm response stated that though the audiences' take on her work is important to her as she works for them, her personal beliefs are completely personal. Sara's montage of her recent pilgrimages then, especially tagged with the location of Bharat, was an extension of the actress' response to the question, and the trolling.

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of her religious places visit on her Instagram. Sara shared the picture after being trolled online. Image source:@saraalikhan/Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan was posed with this question at a promotional event for her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Sara. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be releasing on June 2.