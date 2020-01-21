Sara Ali Khan's 'adaab' To Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 13 Sets Wins Hearts, Watch Video

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 , along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, to promote their upcoming film. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bumped into host Salman Khan outside the studio and exchanged pleasantries. The video of which, the Kedarnath star posted on her Instagram, writing, "Adaab @beingsalmankhan sir 🤗And namaste darshako, Thank you for inviting Veer and Zoe to the #BiggBoss13 house 😍👫👩‍❤️‍👨Tune into @colorstv tonight at 9pm #LoveAajKal ❤️." (sic)

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

The video sees Sara and Kartik having some fun-filled moments beside their vanity vans. In the midst of the clip, Sara is also seen greeting Salman with an 'adaab'. The Instagram post shared on Sunday, which is January 19, 2020, has been receiving much love from the netizens. Many are appreciating Sara's gesture and have found it cute. Check out some of the comments here:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house in Sunday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. They were seen mingling with the housemates over fun tasks and activities. Here is a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from the Bigg Boss 13 house:

Love Aaj Kal to release on February 14, 2020

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Zoe in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The movie that is touted to be the sequel to Imitiaz's 2009 hit of the same name, features Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. The trailer of the romantic drama was recently released online, and fans are going gaga over Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's crackling chemistry.

Besides the romantic drama, Sara Ali Khan will be reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No. 1's remake. The upcoming movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, will be directed by David Dhawan. According to reports, the movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

