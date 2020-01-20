Sara Ali Khan Is Proud To Be Called Saif Ali Khan's Daughter; Here's What She Said

Sara Ali Khan not so long ago kickstarted her career in Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Kedarnath. Sara is all set to entertain her fans for yet another time with the Imitiaz Ali directorial starring alongside Kartik Aaryan titled Love Aaj Kal which is set to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020. In an interview with media, the Simmba actor expressed that she feels proud to be Saif Ali Khan's daughter, and hopes she will get the opportunity to prove herself in the film industry.

Sara Ali Khan says being Saif Ali Khan's daughter is a tag that she is proud of

In an interview with the media, Sara Ali Khan opened up saying that she is proud to be Saif Ali Khan's daughter and It is a tag that she is proud of, so if the tag exists, it is fine. She further added that If people like her work then it is a good thing and she hopes to get the opportunities to prove herself.

On being asked about her comparisons with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey, the actor stated that she feels that the three of them are very young girls and understand why the comparison happens but to compare one person with another just does not make any sense according to her. Adding more to it, she stated that she thinks that all of them are very different as people, as actors and in general so, she does not see the point for comparison. She concluded her statement by saying that they are her contemporaries and friends, of hers and she wishes them the best hopes they wish her the best for her next film, too.

