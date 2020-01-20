Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan Gushes Over SidNaaz, Shares Their Version Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

The heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and his lovely Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan are currently on a promotional spree for their film. The two recently promoted their movie on the sets of the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and also had a gala time on the show. Apart from their fun banter with the host Salman Khan, the two also mimicked popular contestants of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. This was the second time that Kartik graced the show. Earlier, Kartik had also graced the show to promote the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. When he had earlier graced the show, Shehnaaz had also professed her love for him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Believe In SidNaaz, Sidharth Feels Otherwise

Kartik shared an adorable picture of SidNaaz

So it was not a surprise that Shehnaaz Gill was in seventh heaven when Kartik entered the house once again. He also called Shehnaaz his favourite contestant in the house. It seems now even Kartik is going gaga over 'SidNaaz' as he took to his social media to share an adorable picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz as they strike a similar pose like the Love Aaj Kal poster. Sharing the picture on his social media, he wrote, '#LoveAajkal with Shehnaz n Sidharth. Had a blast inside my fav #BigBoss13 house.'

Kartik and Sara gave some interesting tasks to the housemates

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond has been one of the major highlights of this season now. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan entered the Bigg Boss house and also gave housemates some hilarious yet entertaining tasks to perform. Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla won the task and were rewarded with the Dabur hamper as a price. Kartik and Sara also asked each contestant who they do not want to see in the future outside the Bigg Boss house. Everyone put forth the names and reasons why they do not want to see that person in the future. Shehnaaz Gill takes the name of Paras Chhabra and said that she often gets attached to people and so she does not want to meet Paras to avoid the feeling. Sidharth Shukla gave a shocking answer as he took Shehnaaz's name.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan's Best Moments Inside The House That Made Fans Go Crazy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Reveal 'undekhe Hisse' Of The Show

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.