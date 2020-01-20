Sara Ali Khan Was Rumoured To Be In Relationship With THESE Popular Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan is known to have created a firm place in Bollywood with the kind of roles she preferred and how beautifully she has portrayed them on screen since her debut. As the actor belongs to a celebrity family, there were a lot of expectations from her in context to acting. According to the critic reviews and box office collections, it was kind of clear that Sara Ali Khan is here to take the legacy ahead. The actor is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal where she would be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan was one of her rumoured boyfriends too. Here's a compiled list of Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured relationships.

Kartik Aaryan

When Sara Ali Khan was invited to a popular talking reality show, the actor revealed that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. Later, a lot of rumours of the two dating each other surfaced the internet. The duo then revealed that they have been working on Imtiaz Ali’s next titled Love Aaj Kal. They even shared adorable photos of together from the sets.

Veer Pahariya

Veer Pahariya is the grandson of the famous politician Sushil Kumar Shinde. In the recent past, when Sara made her debut in the Bollywood industry, her old photographs with Veer went viral on the internet. Sara revealed in an interview that they dated each other and clarified that he didn’t break her heart.

Ishaan Khatter

Sara Ali Khan in a popular talking reality show revealed that she dated one of the two filmy brothers, and it was speculated to be Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. They were even spotted spending time together a couple of times. According to several media reports, the two were expected to make a debut together, however, that didn’t really happen. However, Sara and Ishaan never confirmed that the two were dating each other.

