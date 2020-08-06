Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of Delightful ‘bonding Time’ With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

It seems like actor Sara Ali Khan is still not over the Rakshabandhan hangover. From sharing a funny video in the pool with Ibrahim Ali Khan to pulling his leg, Sara is being every bit the prankster sibling to Ibrahim. Recently, the Kedarnath actor shared a glimpse of her bonding time with Ibrahim and it screams all things love.

Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen carrying Sara on his shoulders

Sara shared some pictures where Ibrahim can be seen picking her up on his shoulders. While Ibrahim can be seen holding the Simmba actor perfectly on his shoulders, Sara can be seen all smiles while she gives a pose with her arms stretched outwards. The siblings can also be twinning as they are sporting a white tee with a large blue snail-like print on it.

They can be seen posing amidst a picturesque location which suggests Sara and Ibrahim are spending their lockdown amidst the lush green nature. Sara also shared another picture wherein they both can be seen posing while sitting on a road in front of a huge meadow. The cycle in the picture also hints that they both must have also indulged in some fun cycling sessions.

Sara Ali Khan pulled Ibrahim's leg in the caption of the post

The actor captioned the pictures in her unmissable Shayari style. She described it to be her post-Rakhi bonding vibe with her brother. She also pulled Ibrahim's leg in the caption saying how she had to 'bribe' him so that he could twin with her and how she had to beg him to allow her to join his tribe. The actor also shared one of the pictures of her being seated atop Ibrahim's shoulders on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture as 'Brother and Sister's Day' and 'Double Trouble.' Take a look at the pictures shared by Sara on her fun bonding time with Ibrahim along with her fun captions.

Earlier Sara had also shared a fun video on the occasion of Rakshabandhan which showed Ibrahim pulling her leg from inside the pool which made her fall. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will soon be seen in the film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

