Sara Ali Khan's GIFs That Are Apt For Any Situation, Have A Look

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the romantic movie Love Aaj Kal with Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen collaborating with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The actor is very well known for her unique dialogue delivery style and her strong reactions in films. Sara’s GIFs from her recent movies are widely used. Here is a look at gifs of Sara Ali Khan, which can be used in any situations.

Sara Ali Khan’s GIFs

This GIF is from her recent film Love Aaj Kal. Sara played the role of Zoe Chauhan, who falls in love with Kartik who portrayed the character of Veer. This GIF can be used in a humorous way to react to an unfortunate situation or to tease your close buddies when they talk to their crush.

This GIF is perfect for showing that you have given up on something to the point of being at peace with it. Use this when you are just done with everything.

This one can be used to share the excitement after the lockdown ends. This gif is perfect in capturing the feeling and the swagger one would have when finally stepping out to meet friends.

Sara Ali Khan’s adorable expression on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput can be considered as one of the cutest expressions. This GIF can be used when you meet or see your loved one after a long time. The GIF is from Sara and Sushant's film Kedarnath.

This GIF is perfect when you want to show off your sass in front of your friends. It could be to show off how glamourous one looks or to embody the 'I-told-you-so' line.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day 2020 and received mixed reviews from the audiences. Now, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The comedy film was initially expected to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite actor Dhanush. Moreover, Baby actor Akshay Kumar will also be essaying a pivotal role in this film which is being reportedly shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day next year.

