Sara Ali Khan Shares Funny Post For Ibrahim For Rakhi 2020, Wonders If He’s ‘got Her Back'

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is finally here. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. This festival is generally celebrated on the last day of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu calendar. The traditional Hindu festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. While several people have taken to social media to wish their loved ones, Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this. One of the popular personalities who have shared Raksha Bandhan wishes is Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan Bonds With Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh & More

While Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus, it is also an occasion for cousins and siblings to play pranks and pull each other’s leg. Such an example seems to be followed by the Simmba actress, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan’s Raksha Bandhan 2020 post featured a video shot at a pool. Sara Ali Khan’s brother appears to be pulling his sister’s leg in the pool. Further, Sara seems to be disappointed about the same. Sara captioned the Instagram post as, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ™‡ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters ðŸ£ðŸ£ðŸ‘«#partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime”. Several fans showered their love on Sara Ali Khan’s video by liking and commenting on it. While some fans shared Raksha Bandhan wishes in the comments section, some showered their love on Sara Ali Khan. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Old Dance Rehearsal Video Will Melt Your Heart

ALSO READ: When Sara Ali Khan Thanked Sushant Singh Rajput For Making Her Talk Only In Hindi; Watch

You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's GIFs That Are Apt For Any Situation, Have A Look

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Sara and Ibrahim seem to share a great bond. Further, the two don’t seem to need an occasion to share Instagram pictures of each other. A glance through their Instagram profiles will surely prove this fact. Despite engaging in banter, the brother-sister duo seems to spend a lot of time together. One of Sara’s Instagram posts revealed that the two even worked out together. Sara captioned the Instagram post as, “Knock knock ðŸ‘ŠðŸ»ðŸ‘ŠðŸ» Who’s there?

Not us- we’re working out ðŸ’ªðŸ» ðŸ™ŒðŸ»

Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh ðŸ• ðŸ¶ @fuffy07

#happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive”. While the post featured the sibling duo, it also featured their pet dog. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some other pictures of the sibling duo here:

All images sourced from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.