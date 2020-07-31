This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan Bonds With Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh & More

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Kartik Aaryan bonding with Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh to Shraddha Kapoor heading for the third schedule of Saaho, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Kartik Aaryan bonds with Amrita Singh

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan shared the screen space in Love Aaj Kal. During this time of the previous year, the former spent time with his co-star’s mother, Amrita Singh on the sets of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial. According to reports, Katrik Aaryan bonded with her through face-time. So, when Sara Ali Khan used to call her mother, her co-star would join the conversation at times. Before that, he also cheered up for Sara Ali Khan as she marked her debut in a fashion show. Besides sharing a deep bond with her, Kartik Aaryan was reportedly close to the actor’s family is well.

Shraddha Kapoor begins shooting for Saaho third schedule

Shraddha Kapoor began shooting for the third schedule of Saaho alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas. According to reports, she wrapped up the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and launched the trailer of Stree before proceeding with her new project. So, Shraddha Kapoor flew to Hyderabad for the next schedule of Saaho. She also updated her fans and followers on social media by sharing a story through her official Instagram handle. The actor posted pictures from the sets of Saaho and wrote 'Back on Set'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares excitement for husband's Happiness Begins tour

On this day, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared his excitement about the Happiness Begins tour with fans and followers. He updated them seven days before the tour. He posted a video on the platform and talked about the same before Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised everyone with her appearance. She cheered for her husband in the background. The video featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas went viral in no time. It garnered several likes and comments on social media. Check it out:

Mumbai court grants interim stay on Mulk movie

A sessions court in Mumbai granted an interim stay on the release of Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk on this day. The movie was confirmed to release on August 3, 2018. As per reports, the court was hearing the application which Vandana Punwani filed. She got embroiled in a property rent dues dispute with Benaras Media Worlds Limited. Vandana Punwani reportedly claimed that the production agency had links with Mulk.

