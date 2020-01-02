Saif Ali Khan Says He Could Have Acted In Love Aaj Kal 2; Wishes Well For Daughter Sara

Among the most loved father-daughter duo from Bollywood is Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Time and again they have been seen together showering their love for each other. Sara will star in one of the most awaited sequels, reportedly titled as Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is the sequel of 2019 released, Love Aaj Kal, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As his daughter will be seen in a sequel of his film, Saif opened up about what he feels. Read to know.

Saif Ali Khan about Sara in Love Aaj Kal sequel

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan shared his feeling about Sara being a part of a sequel to his film. He said that It is great that Sara is a part of the film but he cannot say what to feel about it. Saif jokingly mentioned that even he could have acted in the sequel. The actor stated that he just did the remix of his song Ole Ole, for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman and now his daughter is acting in a sequel of his film. In the end, Saif said that it is lovely and he wishes her all the best.

Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik will be seen together for the first on the big screen. There were rumours that the two were dating, but no confirmation was made. Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first part. The film is said to release on February 14, 2020.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He plays the antagonist, Udaybhan Rathod. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare and Kajol as his wife, Savitribai Malusare. It is set to release on January 10, 2020. The teaser of Saif’s upcoming release, Jawaani Jaaneman was out recently.

