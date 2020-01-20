Sara Ali Khan Poking Fun At Herself On Instagram Is Super Relatable

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors from the current generation of film stars. The Simmba actor has a great fashion sense and style that she also carries very well. Sara Ali Khan always managed to keep connected to the fans and wave on social media with her adorable photos and also funny pictures at times.

Be it the Sara the Red carpet looks, the movie looks, or gym attires, Sara Ali Khan looks stunning all the time. There are many times that Sara Ali Khan makes fun of herself in her Instagram posts, and makes the fans love her more. Hence, here are some funny photos and videos of Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram in which she poked fun at herself.

A recent video of Bigg Boss 13 sets of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Image courtesy: Instagram - @saraalikhan95

The Namaste Darshako Video with Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram - @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan with Rohit Shetty on the sets of movie Simmba

Image courtesy: Instagram - @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan having fun

Image courtesy: Instagram - @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan first video together was a funny one

Image courtesy: Instagram - @saraalikhan95

Kartik Aaryan posted this funny video on his Instagram page of Sara Ali Khan & himself

Image courtesy: Instagram - @kartikaaryan

