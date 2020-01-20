Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, & Others Dazzle In Exquisite Outfits

Umang 2020 was one of the spectacular nights as the biggest celebrities of Bollywood graced the event that took place on January 19. The annual event organised by the Mumbai Police saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and many others.

From Katrina Kaif to Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to Sara Ali Khan, the event saw a slew of celebrities, who walked the red carpet gracefully. Marking their attendance at the most star-studded event of the year, Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned in flaunting their ravishing attire. Check out their pictures.

Watch Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan in stunning outfits

Priyanka Chopra sported a bright blue saree that had silver imprints on it. She went on to leave her hair open and wore nude makeup. With minimal accessories, Priyanka Chopra carried the blue saree flawlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor went on to wear a bright red saree which had a shimmery border to it for the Umang 2020 event. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor went for zero accessories and very little makeup. Leaving her hair naturally open, Kapoor looked perfect.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday wore a pastel yellow lehenga with minimal accessories. Her fish braid hairstyle caught all the attention of fans. Check out her snaps:

ALSO READ | Beyonce Slays Her Looks In Body-hugging Outfits; Have A Look

Salman Khan kept his outfit simple but elite for the much-anticipated Umang 2020 Awards night. The Bigg Boss host sported a monochrome dark blue pant and suit and clubbed with a dashing blazer. With his signature hairstyle, Salman looked perfect.

ALSO READ | 'Simmba' Team: Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty React To Accusations Of Using Rape Inappropriately In The Film

Katrina Kaif's white saree caught everyone's gaze at the event. She stunned in a netted saree that had intricate mirror work on it. With minimal makeup and accessories, her attire perfectly suited the event.

ALSO READ | ‘United for Mumbai Police’: ‘Creator’ Rohit Shetty and his cops Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar bond big time at Umang 2019

ALSO READ | Beyonce's Iconic And Experimental Outfits That Are Much-loved By Fans

(Image courtesy: Priyanka, Katrina, Ananya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.