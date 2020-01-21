Sara Ali Khan To Get Complete Image Makeover For Her Next Opposite Dhanush

In the past decade, filmmakers in the Bollywood industry have been surprising their viewers. The union between Bollywood cinema with other regional cinema has moved from just film concepts to the union of actors from different cinemas. According to reports from leading entertainment daily, the latest names in the list of pairings from two different cinemas are Sara Ali Khan and Tamil actor Dhanush.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Is Proud To Be Called Saif Ali Khan's Daughter; Here's What She Said

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to be cast together

Popular Tamil cinema actor Dhanush is to be cast opposite Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. The two will be seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial film. While the title of the film has not been revealed yet, there have been reports that Sara Ali Khan would be playing the role of a rustic Bihari girl on screen. It is the next project for all three of them.

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai is associated with a lot of dominant movies in the Bollywood industry. He is producing Ayushman Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of this released recently and has taken the internet by storm. Actor Dhanush and Anand Rai have worked together in Raanjhanaa, which released in 2013, and marked Dhanush’s debut in Bollywood and also starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Was Rumoured To Be In Relationship With THESE Popular Celebrities

Sara Ali Khan will get a complete image makeover:

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently being seen promoting her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. According to reports, the actor for her next project would be attending workshops to get into the skin of her Bihari character. According to popular media portals, Sara Ali Khan will get a complete image makeover.

Updates about Dhanush

On the work front, Dhanush was recently seen in his latest Tamilian film, Pattas which had been directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and is still running in theatres successfully. The actor would be reuniting with filmmaker Aanand Rai after 6 years after having worked with him on Raanjhanaa. He received a lot of critical acclaim for his portrayal in the movie and fans seem excited to see him in a Bollywood film.

Read | Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebrities' Fashion Highlights Of The Week

Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Who She Stalks The Most And NO, It Is Not Kartik Aaryan

Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.