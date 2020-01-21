4 Best Things From Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe That You Should Own

Sara Ali Khan is quite a fashionista. She has already seen her share of hits and flops in films. The actor made her debut with Kedarnath and further delivered an impressive performance in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. Sara's fashion outings have been casual, unconventional and something that you should definitely consider owning in your wardrobe. Be it the retro look and high-waisted pants that she donned Simmba's trailer or the swimsuit she posed in a for a magazine cover, there are various looks of the actor that are worth checking out. Read on to know more details.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Best Pictures That Prove She Is A True Bangle-lover

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan To Sonam Kapoor; Celeb-approved Suits To Try This Wedding Season

Check out some of the things from Sara’s wardrobe that you must own

Shimmery Retro

Sara pulled off the look so effortlessly in this look. She opted for high-waisted shimmery pants and black shoulder crop top and they compliment each other well. You can pair this outfit with wedges or heels.

All -in white

This outfit is perfect for a casual hangout with your friends. Sara Ali Khan sported an embroidered white top and skirt. You can pair the outfit with a pair of white pumps with laces. You can also accessorize with subtle earrings.

Amp up for your party

This is one of the best outfits you can opt for an evening party. Sara was sported in a turtle neck black top and golden sequined skirt. You can pair this beautiful attire with a pair of stilettos or even black pumps. Take a look.

Vision in white

This is yet another dress in white the actor has pulled off like a pro. The full-sleeved dress with pear drops stitched to it not only looks beautiful but is also comfortable for the upcoming hot summers. You can pair it with cute sneakers. This is an ideal dress for an evening with your girlfriends over brunch.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend