Sara Ali Khan Leaves Fans In Splits After Singing Phir Aur Kya Chahiye In 'hatke' Style

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal star in the recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. While the audience seem to be enjoying their on-screen chemistry, the actors have been entertaining their fans off screen as well. At a press conference held today (June 7) in Mumbai, the actors brought out their fun side as they celebrated the success of the film.

Sara and Vicky teamed up with the director and producer of the movie to celebrate the film's success. At the event, the actors answered some questions about each other and also participated in fun activities. One such video surfaced on the internet, showing the actors breaking into a song while inhaling helium balloon.

In a video shared on social media, Sara could be seen playing the popular game of inhaling helium from a balloon and trying to talk in a altered, high pitched voice. The actress did as instructed and sang the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. Her co-star Vicky chimed in and sang with her too.

Sara Ali Khan says Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is her "second debut"

(Sara Ali Khan with producer Dinesh Vijan at a press conference. Image | Varinder Chawla)

For the last few years, the films starring Sara Ali Khan have been getting released directly on OTT. Commenting that she was offered the part in Laxman Utekar's movie during the pandemic, Sara went on to express her gratitude. Since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke finally released on the big screen, the actress mentioned, “Honestly, it is my debut again because it's been half a decade."

Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan is a wonderful person

(Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal play the lead role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Image | Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal heaped praises of Sara Ali Khan. Mocking his co-star’s signature jokes he said, "If I continue promoting the film like this for another five days I will also start saying knock knock”. He added that, “She is one of the purest I have ever interacted with, she is wonderful, and the way she connects with people- its very genuine and real and it does reflect on the big screen as well.”