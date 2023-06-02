Vicky Kaushal Schools Reporter Questioning Sara Ali Khan On Temple Visit

Vicky Kaushal has always been a man of wise words and his recent press interview with Sara Ali Khan proved the same. Sara recently became the subject of trolling when she visited religious places of various faiths, like Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, Mahakal temple in Ujjain and Ajmer Sharif. The actor was asked a question about her response to those criticising her. After she reacted to it, the Uri actor also came out in her defense and slammed the reporter with an audacious reply.

In a recent promotional event for their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara and Vicky attended a press conference. Sara was posed with a question about trolls who commented on her religious beliefs. To this, the Gaslight actress remarked she would continue visiting religious places no matter what people say.

After Sara replied to the reporter’s question, Vicky was also asked to weigh in with his opinion on the same. To this, he mentioned that instead of questioning them, the media should question the trolls. He even supported his argument with an example. He said that if an actor is walking down the road and someone swears at them, the person abusing them should be questioned for their intentions and not the actor.

Attaboy Vicky, always on point! And I am sad that Sara was even asked this question. Her faith is nobody's business, period. pic.twitter.com/fiiQx2P8WH — A 🍁 (@scrappinthrough) May 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's recent trips to religious places

Sara Ali Khan makes regular trips to religious places. Most recently, the actress paid a visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain along with Vicky Kaushal. Sara also shared a photo from Ajmer Sharif on May 21.

Sara Ali Khan praying at Mahakal Temple, Ujjain. She was accompanied by her co-star Vicky Kaushal. Image source:@saraalikhan/Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan had also visited Ajmer Sharif previosuly. She shared the pictures from her visit on May 21. Image source:@saraalikhan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are headlining the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and will release on June 2. The actors play the lead role of a couple who stage their divorce.