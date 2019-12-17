Sara Ali Khan's Lehengas Could Inspire Your Dream Wedding Look

Sara Ali Khan has stolen people's hearts with her killer looks and charming nature. Sara is the daughter of the popular actor Saif Ali Khan. The paternal granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic-drama Kedarnath. In the same year, she also featured in the action-movie Simmba. Sara has lately proved that she is not only good at her performances but great in her fashion taste too. Read on to check out the actor's best lehenga looks and take inspiration from Sara's closet for your dream wedding:

Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga looks can inspire you for your dream wedding

READ:Sara Ali Khan's Cool Reply To Varun Dhawan's Playful Comment On Her Pic Is A Must-read

Sara Ali Khan's glittery lehenga speaks all about the bling this season. This lehenga along with the matching blouse and dupatta could be a perfect sangeet option. One could even style it for a friend's wedding. The look and the lehenga are simple and light in weight. Sara keeps it classy with voluminous curls and long earrings.

When it comes to weddings, white is the color. This lehenga look is chic and simple with a quirky blouse. The floral blouse is not only perfect for this look but can also be styled with other outfits. Sara keeps her outfit simple and her makeup bold with blue eyeliner and pink lips.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Replaces Alia Bhatt As Headliner At Kid's Awards Event?

Gone are the days where black would be difficult to wear on pious occasions. Sara Ali Khan makes it chic and classy with this black lehenga choli. The black lehenga along with the blouse and dupatta is not only bold with the color but with the additional bling as well. Sara keeps her look basic with just a pair of chunky earrings.

READ:Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In A Black Lehenga-choli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.