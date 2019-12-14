Sara Ali Khan Replaces Alia Bhatt As Headliner At Kid's Awards Event?

Sara Ali Khan, with the grand box office success of Simmba, and her upcoming remake of a Govinda movie, has firmly established herself Bollywood. Recently, the young actor made the headlines when she was chosen over Alia Bhatt, for an event. Read more to know about the whole story:

Sara takes the lead

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan has replaced Alia Bhatt to become the headliner of a kid’s award show. Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, Alia, had helmed this honour for three years in a row. Fans are seen saying that Sara has become a fan favourite actor, and popular among the kids, after the release and success of her 2018 action-comedy flick Simmba. It is speculated that the Kedarnath actor will be seen performing at a song from her upcoming comedy flick Coolie No.1, with her co-star Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude towards director Rohit Shetty, and her co-star from Simmba, Ranveer Singh, when she was named as the Promising Newcomer Female for her performance in Simmba, at an award function. In the post, she was seen holding a trophy, and the caption on the post read that this is a special one since it is her first award for Simmba. She thanked Rohit Shetty, saying that he gave her the opportunity, without even seeing a single frame from Kedarnath. In the post, she said that I was Shetty who believed her, encouraged her, and mentored her.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, she said that he is a fireball of energy, and always invigorates everyone around him with his energy. She said that she truly believed that she is very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him and see his dedication and focus towards his work. Fans are excited to see Sara Ali Khan at the award function, as she may reveal a new song from her upcoming movie.

