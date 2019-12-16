Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In A Black Lehenga-choli

Sara Ali Khan is the new heartthrob of Bollywood and has been impressing fans since making her debut with the film Kedarnath. While the actor has been impressing the audience with her acting talent, she also inspired women with all the fashionable outfits that she has been sporting of late. Sara Ali Khan certainly knows how to rock a desi look every time she steps out and the actor has proved time and time again that she can carry a lehenga-choli combo like no one other. As for now, the young diva has given her fans another fashion inspiration with her lehenga. Sara recently took to her official Instagram handle and delighted fans as she shared a picture of herself slaying in a black embellished lehenga. Here is the look:

Sara looked absolutely stunning in the picture as she sported a pair of earrings and a perfect hairdo. Her black lehenga had some intricate gold embroidery that matched the work on the choli. The actor also wrote an amazing poem that blew her fans away.

Sara Ali Khan - On the professional front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the action-drama Simmba, where she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. As for her upcoming films, Sara has two major projects lined up. The actor is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan's upcoming project Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. The film will also feature Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal. Coolie No. 1 is slated to come out in May next year. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aaj Kal where she will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Aaj Kal is a romantic-drama film set to open up on February 14, 2020, on Valentine's Day.

