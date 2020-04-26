Sara Ali Khan Likes To Have A Hectic Schedule And Be Busy; Read More

One of the most promising actors of the recent times, Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress the audiences with her debut Bollywood film with Abhishek Kapoor’s, Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and garnered a huge fan-base. The actor is a fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. Read on to know more about how Sara Ali Khan feels about keeping busy and handling time in general.

Sara Ali Khan answers if she feels like a star for whom time has become precious

While talking to a leading national daily a few years ago, Sara Ali Khan said that time is precious for everyone and she always liked hectic schedules. Sara Ali Khan said that she wishes to be doing things at a constant rate but instantly corrected herself saying one should be careful of what they wish for.

Sara Ali Khan went ahead and spoke about how she feels about sitting idle. She said that she has no time to sit idle and she still enjoys a lot. She feels she hasn’t been involved with many movies yet to be referred to as an actor and to reach that stage in life is far more important for her. She concluded by saying that she is extremely overwhelmed by the attention she has been receiving from the industry, media and the audiences in general.

