When Sara Ali Khan Opened Up About The Flipside Of Her Job; Read Here

One of the most promising actors of recent times, Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress the audiences with her debut Bollywood film with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Karthik Aaryan and garnered a huge fan-base. The actor is also a fashion enthusiast and fitness lover. Sara Ali Khan had opened up about the flipside of her job and how her mother has always been her support system. Read on to know more about the story:

When Sara Ali Khan spoke about the flipside of her job

Talking to a media magazine, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the flipside of Bollywood. She started off by saying each and every industry has its flipside and she is happy with the fact that her parents love her dearly. Sara Ali Khan praised her mother Amrita Singh, by saying she is very protective, powerful and one of the strongest women she knows.

Sara Ali Khan went on to say that her mom has her back no matter what. If she managed to strike a balance between her personal and professional life, she would be fine. She also told her interviewer that if she thrived for success every Friday for her movie's opening and by Sunday if she could manage to spend more time with her family, then it would be fine.

Sara Ali Khan believes every profession in the world has a flipside but people should know how to deal with it. She concluded by saying she loves Bollywood fraternity despite the flipside. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be featured in David Dhawan's next, Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

