Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kiara Advani Show Netizens How To Work From Home, See Pics

Amid the lockdown, most professionals are working from home and the internet is flooded with the pros and cons of the same. In fact, Bollywood celebrities like Kareen Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani have also taken to social media to share their 'Work from Home' avatars. Check out the posts shared by the divas who have also starred together in a recent blockbuster ''Good Newzz''.

Here's how Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan are working from home

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most out of this lockdown phase. In the first picture, she can be seen donning an all-white outfit and a cowboy hat with a fun caption that signifies her life at home. She is owning the intricately designed hat and the classic boots. In the second image, the actor shared a selfie post her workout session at home.

Kiara Advani

In the above photo, Kiara can be seen wearing a beautiful off-white gown with elbow-length black gloves. The ''Kabir Singh'' actor has opted for a classic Hollywood style hairdo. This picture was shared by the actor in her Instagram with a caption that read that this is how she will attend all her Facetime, Whatsapp and Skype calls. This is how the actor has decided to fight against the virus by staying at home and managing her work over calls until the pandemic fades off. Kiara Advani urges fans to stay at home so that India can get rid of this virus as soon as possible.

