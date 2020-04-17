Alaya F's Photos From Her New York Days Are Too Beautiful To Be Missed, See Pics

Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. But before making her significant debut in Bollywood, she stayed in New York. Alaya F's Instagram is filled with pictures from when she was in New York. Take a look at these Alaya F's photos from her official Instagram page that take us back to her New York days.

Read Also: Sonu Sood Remembers His Father With Emotional Birthday Post, Calls Him 'so So Special'

Pictures from Alaya F's New York days

The above photos describe Alaya F's New York mood perfectly. In the first picture, Alaya F can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset sitting by the banks of the Hudson River. In the second image, the actor is having the time of her life enjoying the carousel horse ride in New York. Alaya F's happy face riding the carousel horse says it all.

Read Also: When Ranveer Singh Said, 'It's A Miracle I Became An Actor'

Alaya F and her friends look stunning in these above pictures. Alaya F's Instagram is full of pictures with her girl squad from New York. In the first picture, Alaya can be seen standing with a friend wearing a black dress. In the second photograph, Alaya is donning a white top with a white jacket and ripped black jeans and posing with her two friends.

Read Also: Kriti Sanon Shares Aww-dorable Pic Of Her Pup, Asks Fans To Notice 'little Moments'

Alaya F's photos from her New York days are both unique and stunning. Alaya looks breathtaking in this sunkissed picture above. She can be seen in the picture looking over the Hudson.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma Hilariously Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg, Gets Epic Reaction | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.