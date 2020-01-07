Sara Ali Khan Misses Sailing Through Maldives, Looks Stunning In White Bikini; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a picture from her recent vacation to the Maldives. The actor has been missing enjoying the sea and everything around it. She has written that she would like to go back in time and do it again.

Sara Ali Khan misses sailing

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a slideshow of pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle. The picture is from her vacation in the Maldives. In the pictures posted, the actor can be seen posing on a yacht. She can be seen wearing a white bikini top with a pair of white shorts. The shorts have a colourful floral design over it. Most of her pictures have been taken from an aerial view. She can be seen relaxing in one of the pictures while she is posing in the most stylish manner in the rest. In the caption for the post, she can be seen talking about how she wants to sail back to the Maldives. She has also put up a hashtag describing how she is back to reality now. Have a look at the post here.

Sara Ali Khan has been posting a number of beach photos on her official Instagram handle. She also posted an underwater video that is being loved by her followers. In the video, she can be seen jumping into the sea and swimming in a gorgeous white bikini. Have a look at the video here.

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in the second part of the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel of the film, reportedly temporarily titled Aaj Kal, will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it stars the alleged couple Kartik and Sara together. Love Aaj Kal was a film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

