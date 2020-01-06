Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Her Favourite Food Is; She Would Cheat On Her Diet With THESE

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most vocal celebrities of the generation. The audience loves to see the candid side of the actor as she has mostly been described as fun, honest, smart, and witty by the viewers. In a recent interview, she spoke about her favourite dishes and, like most food lovers, the list includes double cheese burst Margherita.

Sara Ali Khan’s preference of cheat meal

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan spoke about what she would cheat on her diet with. She said that if given an option to have anything at this point, she would probably go for a cheese burst Margherita and top it up with a lot of dark chocolate. She also said that she would also have mango milkshake with it.

She has been expressive about her likes and dislikes especially with different dishes. In the past, she has mentioned her love for the Indian dish chole bhature and specified that she would have it from Delhi. She is also reportedly a fan of Hyderabadi chicken biryani.

Sara Ali Khan’s much-awaited Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in the second part of the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal was a film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

The sequel of the film, reportedly temporarily titled Aaj Kal, will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it stars the alleged couple Kartik and Sara together.

The shoot of the film was wrapped recently. The Kedarnath actor had posted a note in gratitude as she expressed how attached she has become to the film. Have a look at the post here.

