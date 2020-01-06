Sara Ali Khan Looks Super-fit In A Crop-top & Shorts As She Arrives Back From Maldives

Sara Ali Khan who seems to have had a blast with her family in the Maldives is finally back in the bay. In a series of pictures, the actress can be seen being her ever-smiling, cheerful self as she exits the Mumbai International Airport donning a bright-orange shirt along with denim shorts. Accompanying her, are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Take a look at the pictures below-

READ: Sara Ali Khan Turns Into A ‘jalpari’ During Her Vacation In Maldives

Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan dished out major vacation goals this past week as she shared pictures and videos of her trip on Instagram. In one of the pictures that she shared, Sara is seen chilling alongside the pool with her brother. She also shared pictures of her family having a swell time and swimming in the waters.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Goes Deep-sea Diving With Brother Ibrahim While At Vacation, See Pics

In another video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white bikini as she takes a dip in the waters. One can also catch a view of her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the background before she jumps off. Sara Ali Khan has called herself a ‘jalpari’ in the video.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Says "Hello Weekend" In A Sunkissed Picture From Her Maldivian Vacation

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of 90s film, Coolie No. 1. The actress is two films old in Bollywood, and both of them, Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, did amazingly well at the Box Office. The young actress also received praise from audiences and critics for her performance as a debutant.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is often papped going out and about in Mumbai city, and while rumours regarding his impending Bollywood debut makes headlines every now and then, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

READ: Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.