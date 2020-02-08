Sara Ali Khan Repeats January Outfit During Valentines Week While Promoting 'Love Aaj Kal'

She did it in 2017, later in 2019 and now also in 2020 — Sara Ali Khan, also known as the voice of young women, isn't shy to break the stereotypes. While celebrities don't repeat their outfits, Sara Ali Khan definitely doesn't mind repeating them.

'Kedarnath' actor was spotted in a red-and-white stripe dress for a promotional event on Friday. She wore the same dress in January for promoting Love Aaj Kal. Changing the look just a bit, Sara left her hair wavy in comparison to straight hair back in January with the same dress.

This is not the first time, Sara repeated her marigold off-shoulder jumpsuit both while running some errands in Mumbai and also when she walked out of the gym. Looks like the ultimate millennial style icon Sara Ali Khan knows her fashion right and doesn't mind breaking rules (& repeat the outfits).

On the professional front

Sara will be next seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is the second installment of the 2009 release Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali himself. The Kartik-Sara starrer will be produced by Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Jio Studios. The official trailer of the film released on January 17, 2020, and has received mixed reviews since then. Love Aaj Kal is all slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

