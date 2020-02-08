Sara Ali Khan Was Unsure If She Could Do 'Atrangi Re' Opposite Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been a part of two films till now and is gearing up for her third. The actor recently announced her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara recently said that initially, she was not convinced about the movie. What made her think so? Read to know

Sara Ali Khan on Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

In an interview with a leading daily, Sara Ali Khan talked about her recently announced film, Atrangi Re. She said that she is sure of what she wants to do, be it the movies she chooses or the public image she carries. Sara mentioned that when she read the script of Atrangi Re, she was not convinced if she could do the film. The character, she says, is a tough one to pull off, and she wants to make sure that she does a great job. Praising her co-stars, she said that Akshay is someone she deeply admires, and Dhanush is a talented and underrated actor. Sara revealed that her idea is to work with diverse actors.

After the promotional image was out, a few social media users pointed out the age differences between her and the male leads, who were seen kissing her. Sara says cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers she works with are sensitive (towards the depiction of women), but she does not involve herself in the writing at all. Giving an example, Sara said that, Zoe, her character in Love Aaj Kal, could be brash and she could portray her convincingly. But only director Imtiaz Ali is her parent, and hence, the right person one should turn to, for redressal.

Aanand L Rai has described Atrangi Re as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed artist A.R. Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Valentine’s 2020.

