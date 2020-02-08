Sara Ali Khan Reveals The One Thing That She Would Never Compromise On In A Relationship

Sara Ali Khan who is all geared up for her next release — Love Aaj Kal — spoke about modern relationships on a radio show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan — 'What Women Want'. The interaction started when Kareena asked her what qualities does she look for in her partner. To this, Sara said, "honesty, fun, and should have a sense of humor'. To Kareena's surprise, Sara didn't include 'good looks' on the list.

"Not really. I’m not one of those. I’m okay without that. It will probably be better because then they wouldn’t be self-obsessed, which is something I can’t handle. I mean, he doesn’t have to be bad-looking, but he doesn’t have to be so good-looking that that’s all we talk about. Like, that’s something that one can avoid for sure," Sara said.

Sara added: "I think somebody that’s, more than good-looking or anything, just comfortable in their own skin. I think that’s rare today. People that just own who they are are rare and very, very attractive. If you can be true to who you are, there’s nothing like that."

But what is that one thing that Sara would never compromise on, and to this she said, "If and when I get into a relationship, it would have to be with someone that I can proudly say is mine. When I say fidelity, I don’t necessarily mean cheating on somebody or anything like that but I mean whole-heartedly being mine. Because I’m a very independent girl. I’m driven by my work, I have great friends, I have a solid support system, I have a good family…so I don’t really need very much. If I was to go out of my way and make space for someone ‘special’ in my life, it would have to be someone that I’m proud of.”

