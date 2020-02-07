Sara Ali Khan's Candid Revelations On Kareena Kapoor's Show Will Shock Saif Ali Khan

With the release of Love Aaj Kal only a few days away, Sara Ali Khan has left no stone unturned to promote the film in the best way possible. With that in mind, the young actor recently went on to make an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want and had a candid conversation with her. The duo spoke about a range of topics including Sara's upcoming film, her brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, attention after weight loss and contemporary relationships.

In a teaser of the show shared on social media, Sara and Kareena can be seen talking about how progressive and vocal modern women are. The Love Aaj Kal actor said that the film showcases what love is today and therefore, is not a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan starrer which released 11 years ago. The duo discusses a couple of other candid subjects on the show.

The video also showed a fun segment where Kareena can be seen quizzing Sara about trivial and interesting things and she asks whether Sara has ever sent 'naughty texts'. Kareena quickly added to that saying, "I don't want to know this or I hope your father's not listening". She also asked whether Sara had ghosted anyone, cheated on anyone or had a one-night stand with anyone.

Talking about physical intimacy, Sara said that it is something that the women are more vocal today than they were in the past. According to her, there is more acceptance around physical intimacy today and women can now speak openly about it.

The episode showed the fantastic bond that Sara and Kareena share with each other. In the episode, the two women were seen discussing everything that a woman would want from their partners in a modern-day relationship.

