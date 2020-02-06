Sara Ali Khan Reveals What She Thinks Added More Males To Her Fan Base

Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal, which is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Sara recently featured on Kareena Kapoor's radio talk show What Women Want Season 2. The two actors not only discussed Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film but also talked about multiple other topics, such as being overweight and male attention.

In the latest episode of What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor talked about how Sara Ali Khan was getting a lot of attention from people, now that she had lost all her weight. She has never shied away from the fact that she was overweight. The actor often shares throwback pictures to show her fans the dramatic change that she underwent to lose weight.

Replying to Kareena Kapoor's comment, Sara Ali Khan said that Kareena had already seen her when she was overweight. However, Kareena stated that she missed the old Sara, commenting on the fact that nowadays, Sara would not eat any junk food, like pizzas, and was not doing anything that would risk her wight. Kareena Kapoor then jokingly added that Sara was really boring now.

However, Sara Ali Khan had her own quip in response to Kareena Kapoor's statement. The Love Aaj Kal actor joked that while she might not eat pizzas, at least now she would be able to afford them. Later, Kareena Kapoor also quizzed Sara Ali Khan about the male attention she got once she lost her weight. Kareena asked Sara if the loss in weight had caused a change in the way boys looked at her.

The Simmba actor thought about the answer for a moment, then replied by saying that she did think that she was getting more positive attention now. Sara added that she found it to be refreshing. The Love Aaj Kal actor then talked about how, as a person, she never really derived any confidence from the way she looked.

Sara said that her physical appearance was not even one of the top five things on her mind. She further stated that maybe more boys liked her photos now than they did when she was overweight.

