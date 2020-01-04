Sara Ali Khan Tells Brother Ibrahim That She's 'always Got His Back'

Sara Ali Khan is sliding into the weekend with some elegance as she is seen having a refreshing time in the clear blue seawater of Maldives. Sara took to her social media to share another series of her stylish vacation pictures with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned the photo with, "I always got your back," the Simmba star’s caption shows how Sara expresses her never-ending support when it comes to her brother. Sara has been active on social media where she has been uploading some snaps from her Maldives vacation. Read more to know about posts from Sara Ali Khan’s Maldives trip.

Sara Ali Khan shared a video with her mother Amrita Singh. In the video, Amrita is riding the jet ski while Sara Ali is sitting behind her. The two look stunning in a bikini while enjoying and having a great time. Sara captioned the video with, “Mother-daughter time." Sara Ali Khan has been very active on her social media and has been sharing some snaps of her current life. She also shared a picture with her brother, Ibrahim Ali while they entered 2020 by diving into the pool. Read more to see some posts by Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan's Photos

