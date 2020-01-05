Sara Ali Khan Goes Deep-sea Diving With Brother Ibrahim While At Vacation, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan has been making the headlines with her vacation posts recently after her fans showered the post with positive comments the 'water baby' photos that have been making the rounds. The Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram earlier on Sunday and posted a series of underwater photos of herself deep-sea diving along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara seems to be having a lot of fun as she ticks off this activity from her bucket list. She captioned the post saying,"Deep Sea Diving 💁🏻‍♀️🙌🏻🧜🏼‍♀️ Fishies Vibing 🐠🐬🐳🐋

#bucketlist ✌🏻🧿💙"

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photographs:

Read | Sara Ali Khan having the time of her life with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. See pics

The Khan siblings, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen in the scuba diving gears as they foray into the underwater world and swim along with the 'fishies'. The duo has been on a vacation to the Maldives along with their mother actor Amrita Singh and many pictures of their fun and quality time together have been posted by Sara through her Instagram. The actor can be seen flaunting her washboard abs and a toned body in different bikinis in most of the posts.

Have a look at the other photos:

Read | Sara Ali Khan proves that she is a water baby in these pictures

Read | Sara Ali Khan says "Hello weekend" in a sunkissed picture from her Maldivian vacation

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's remake of his older film Coolie No. 1. Apart from that she is also reportedly preparing for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, which is touted to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, however, an official titled is yet to be announced. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

Read | Sara Ali Khan 'feeling blue' in Maldives with Ibrahim; enjoys a lavish floating breakfast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.