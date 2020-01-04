Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan To Recreate ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’?

The David Dhawan directed film Coolie No. 1 is a much-awaited film and fans are eager to watch the recreation of the classic comedy by Govinda. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and fans couldn’t be more excited to watch the chemistry between the two actors. Sara Ali Khan, who is just two films old, has created a massive buzz by her presence in the film, and her fans are eager to watch her.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to dance to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’?

The Kedarnath actor had previously danced to Aankh Mare in Simmba which was a remake of the classic retro number. The same norm will be seen in Coolie No. 1 as well with a new song getting a fresh new remake. Varun Dhawan and Sara will be seen dancing to the tunes of Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. This classic number was performed by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the original Coolie No. 1 film.

According to a popular entertainment portal, the dance steps for the song will also be an exact replica of the original song. A source told the website, that Varun and Sara had been instructed by David Dhawan to study the exact steps done by Govinda and Karisma. They further added that Govinda and Karisma were some of the best dancers they had during the time and Varun and Sara can just try to match up to the original.

The source further added that David Dhawan initially came up with the idea of getting in the originals for the song. The idea was to recreate the dance number with the new and the original performers. However, due to creative differences among the makers, the idea was soon shelved.

