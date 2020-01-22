Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Is In Her Bag And It Is Super Relatable

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently revealed what she carries in her bag during a video interview. In the video, Sara is seen making fun of the fact that she is a foodie and that she doesn’t shop for bags.

Netizens were in awe as they stated that they thoroughly enjoyed Sara Ali Khan’s sense of humour. What most people enjoyed was the fact that the items in her bag were extremely relatable.

What’s in Sara Ali Khan’s bag?

Sara Ali Khan started the video saying that she will not show her audience what is in her bag. However, she added that she’s been told that it’s impolite to look in a girl’s bag. Sara had the netizens doubling in laughter as she wittily added that if the girl herself is impolite there’s not much anyone can do.

In the interview revealed that she carries a chewing gum, in case she gets hungry, and doesn’t get to eat but she has to eat something. She later revealed a tiffin filled with almonds and walnuts. She added that she carries it for when she’s hungry and chewing gum doesn’t suffice.

She also carries her earphones, her wallet, as well as a perfume to smell nice.

Sara Ali Khan was also asked whose bag she would like to steal? She stated that she would steal anybody's bag which is expensive. She laughed it off and added that she would steal the bags of girls with a fancy bag at the airport. She also added that the answer is going to get her in trouble.

Sara Ali Khan’s movies

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the much-awaited sequel of Love Aaj Kal. In the Imtiaz Ali directed movie, she will be seen opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan. The movie trailer of the movie released a few days back, and the movie is expected to release on Valentine’s day. She will also be seen in opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the Govinda film Coolie No. 1.

