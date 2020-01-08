Sara Ali Khan Sweetly Responds With A 'haanji' When Called By The Paps

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan has been vacationing with her mother and her brother in the tropical Maldives. However, the star is back in India and has transformed for a white ‘Jalpari’ to traditional Indian beauty.

She was seen interacting with the media recently. Sara won many hearts as she spoke to the paparazzi’s in a warm as well as a kind way. Sara was spotted in Andheri when she interacted with the paparazzi. Check out the video here.

Sara Ali Khan's Video

The actor was spotted outside filmmaker Anand L Rai’s office in Andheri. The upcoming promising actor wore a white coloured salwar kameez and a matching dupatta. She wore similar coloured footwear and accessorised the outfit with some golden coloured bangles. She had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail. She smiled at the camera and thanked the paparazzi as well.

She returned with a bunch of balloons in her hands while a paparazzi asked her about her vacation in the Maldives. She replied that she enjoyed the vacation. She even played with the balloons for a bit.

When Sara Ali Khan was getting inside her car, a paparazzi in a sing-song voice called out to her. Much to everyone’s delight, Sara replied with a sweet ‘haanjii’ in the same sing-song tone.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the much-awaited sequel of Love Aaj Kal, titled Aj Kal. In the Imtiaz Ali directed movie, she will be seen opposite Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the Govinda film Coolie No. 1. She is considered to be one of the most promising upcoming actors of the Bollywood industry.

