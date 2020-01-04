Saif Ali Khan Comments On CAA: 'I Am Still Trying To Form An Opinion On The Subject'

Saif Ali Khan recently revealed the reason for his complete silence on the current political scenario in India. In his promotional interview for Tanahji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan said that he is way too privileged to comment about the issue. Read on to know more details about this story.

Saif Ali Khan talks about the ongoing protests

Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are currently busy promoting their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The entire team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote their historic drama. During a recent interview with a media portal, Saif Ali Khan talked about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his role in the film, and reuniting with Ajay Devgn after Omkara. But during the interview, Saif Ali Khan also made a comment about the current nationwide protests in the country and why he has not commented about the issue yet.

Saif Ali Khan said that he thinks in a country like ours, taking either stand sometimes can have different results. These results might differ from what happens normally in an environment where people can voice views and discuss stuff. He further added that the environment is slightly more volatile, where the impact of what you say is louder. He is still trying to form an opinion.

Saif Ali Khan also explained that he does not wish to offend anybody while saying that he has never been happier while living in India. He went on to mention the medical treatment that is available to him and his family, the professional environment and job opportunities, the education for his kids, and everything about his life in India is better than it has ever been. These facilities make him hopeful.

When further questioned regarding why he is mum about the issue, it because of his privileged background, Saif Ali Khan said his privileged life is the main reason he tends to keep quiet. He explained his statement by saying that he understands that it is not only his privilege but his wants and desires are probably irrelevant to people who are actually facing issues in the literal burning environment. Saif Ali Khan concluded his statement by stating that he is absolutely way too privileged to really enter into the conversation with any relevant point of view.

