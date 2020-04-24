Sara Ali Khan Sends Co-star Varun Dhawan A ‘virtual Hug’ On His Birthday; See Post

Bollywood took to social media to share their love and wishes for actor Varun Dhawan on his 33rd birthday. Sara Ali Khan on Friday wished her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday in an Instagram post. Read ahead to know more-

Sara Ali Khan's birthday wishes for Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to wish actor Varun Dhawan on his birthday. She shared an unseen picture with the actor and also revealed that she is waiting for the lockdown to get over so that she can irritate him again.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in their upcoming movie, Coolie No. 1. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to create magic together on screen, for the first time. It a remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer movie of the same name, that released in 1995.

Varun Dhawan’s father and Bollywood director, David Dhawan, is the director of the movie. Coolie No. 1 was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, the movie has now been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a nationwide lockdown.

A few months ago, the cast and production team of Coolie No. 1 wrapped up the shooting of the movie. Sara Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of the two actors on her social media handle, along with a heart-melting caption for co-star Varun Dhawan.

Her caption read, “And that’s a wrap on #coolieno1 🙌🏻👝👛👜💼🎒Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie 🤗 No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended) 💁🏻‍♀️, carry me through what I couldn’t carry off🙅🏻‍♀️, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time 🙇🏻‍♀️ Will miss irritating you constantly 🙋🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️💟☮️”

