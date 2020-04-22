Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Rehearsal Video Will Get Fans Grooving

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans were in awe of the chemistry that they shared on the silver screen as Mansoor and Mandakini. Recently, a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan rehearsing for their chartbuster number, Sweetheart has surfaced on the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput's rehearsal video

A throwback video of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput practicing the hook steps of their hit song, Sweetheart has been doing the rounds on social media. The video looks like from the days back when the team of Kedarnath was prepping for the filming. Both the actors are seen in a jolly mood as they dance to the tunes of Sweetheart along with a bunch of other background dancers.

Sara Ali Khan is seen dressed in casual black ripped shorts and a white tank top. While Sushant Singh Rajput has donned an all-black attire with messy hair. The expressions that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are carrying even during rehearsals will transport you back to the Sweetheart days. The video is proof of how hard the actors have worked into making the song a huge success.

Check out the video here

Sara Ali Khan gained a lot of praise for her performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film was set against the background of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that took several lives and even damaged the ecosystem of the region. The film was an average hit at the box office but gained huge praise from the critics for its performances and plotline.

