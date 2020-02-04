Sara Ali Khan Sets An Example In Fashion As She ROCKS These Off-beat Outfits, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood who is going to be seen next on the big screen with her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The romantic movie also stars Karthik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

Apart from her career, Sara has also proven to be one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. The actor stuns her fans with her commendable fashion sense whenever she steps out of her house. Here are the times she took an offbeat route in fashion and yet managed to look stunning:

Unmatchable Sara Ali Khan style

Sara Ali looks like a diva in this offwhite floral attire. The set consists of a knot top and wide-legged pants. She completed the look with pink heels and minimal makeup with nude lips. The actor looks gorgeous with the half-bun hairstyle.

The Kedarnath star looks effortlessly stylish in this stunning attire. The minidress is designed with quirky imprints of several colours. The off-shoulder dress has baggy half-sleeves. Sara looks lovely with open wavy hair and nude makeup.

Sara Ali Khan is a true beauty and she proved it with this impeccable post on her Instagram. The Simmba star wore a reddish mini dress with a train on the back-end of the dress. The sequinned attire looks even more elegant with loose curls and minimal makeup with nude lips. The look is completed with red coloured stilettoes.

