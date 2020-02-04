Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Sara Ali Khan Sets An Example In Fashion As She ROCKS These Off-beat Outfits, See Pics

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is going to be back on the silver screen with her upcoming movie 'Love Aaj Kal'. Here are some of the best OFFBEAT looks of the newcomer

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood who is going to be seen next on the big screen with her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The romantic movie also stars Karthik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

Apart from her career, Sara has also proven to be one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. The actor stuns her fans with her commendable fashion sense whenever she steps out of her house. Here are the times she took an offbeat route in fashion and yet managed to look stunning:

Unmatchable Sara Ali Khan style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali looks like a diva in this offwhite floral attire. The set consists of a knot top and wide-legged pants. She completed the look with pink heels and minimal makeup with nude lips. The actor looks gorgeous with the half-bun hairstyle.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and other celebs who slay in front knot crop tops

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The Kedarnath star looks effortlessly stylish in this stunning attire. The minidress is designed with quirky imprints of several colours. The off-shoulder dress has baggy half-sleeves. Sara looks lovely with open wavy hair and nude makeup.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan gets interrupted with 'Sartik' chants, fans call it "disrespectful" & "rude"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan is a true beauty and she proved it with this impeccable post on her Instagram. The Simmba star wore a reddish mini dress with a train on the back-end of the dress. The sequinned attire looks even more elegant with loose curls and minimal makeup with nude lips. The look is completed with red coloured stilettoes. 

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan has the perfect antidote for Smriti Irani's Monday morning blues, see pic

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan REACTS to 'Love Aaj Kal' trolls, says 'It hit me, was hard to ignore'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD