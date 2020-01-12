Sara Ali Khan Shares Childhood Pic, Fans Find Resemblance With Taimur Ali Khan

It is a real gem when stars share their childhood pictures as fans get a chance to connect with them on a personal level. Sara Ali Khan treated her followers on Instagram with a rare throwback picture where she is seen posing with a telescope. Dressed in a cute pink dress, fans started comparing her with Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Taimur's female version, Just look like Tim Tim," a fan wrote, "She resembles Inaaya," another user said. Not just that, Sara also shared a super cute selfie using the baby filter on her Instagram story.

This is not the first time, Sara has shared her childhood picture on social media. She had also posted a snap where she was dressed in a traditional outfit and wrote: "Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama." Did she always want to become an actress? In an interview, Sara said that she was fat and nerdy in her younger days and that combination wasn't very healthy to pursue acting. So she kept studying but then later decided to take up an acting course and never looked back.

Sara's Baby Pic

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's remake of his older film Coolie No.1. The film is slated to release on May 1.

