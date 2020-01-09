Sara Ali Khan's Fan Kisses Her Hand; Her Calm Reaction Wins The Internet Over

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her pilates class. A video has been doing the rounds on social media where a fan can be seen kissing the actor's hand. She does not react aggressively as she is simply shocked and lets the matter pass.

Sara Ali Khan’s fan kisses her hand and leaves her in shock

A video was posted on Instagram where Sara Ali Khan could be seen around her Pilates class. In the video, the actor could be seen clicking pictures with a few fans. A girl comes in to click a picture with the actor and soon she is surrounded by more people. A man could be seen in the video who initially tries to shake hands with Sara Ali Khan. However, he ends up kissing her hand. The girl standing next to her pulls the actor back as a reflex. Sara Ali Khan can be seen giving a “what was that” kind of reaction to the girl later. The people around her, including her security, take the man away from her. People can be seen praising the actor for how down to Earth she is. Fans can also be seen talking about the wrong move made by the anonymous man. Have a look at the video here.

Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in the second part of the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel of the film, reportedly temporarily titled Aaj Kal, will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it stars the alleged couple Kartik and Sara together. Love Aaj Kal was a film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

