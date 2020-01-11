Kartik Aaryan Has THIS To Say About Working With Sara Ali Khan In Imtiaz Ali's Next Film

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aaj Kal, directed by Jab We Met fame Imtiaz Ali, scheduled to release on Valentine's Day. Although more details about the film have been kept under wraps, the film is already one of the most anticipated films because of actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as the lead pair. Fans have been excited to see the chemistry between the duo who are also rumoured to be in a relationship.

Read | Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan spotted post dubbing for 'Aaj Kal' amid breakup rumors

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan opened up about working with the Pataudi princess and revealed that ever since he learnt that Sara Ali Khan had a crush on him, he had been eager to work with her. He went on to add that he had been curious to see himself onscreen with Sara Ali Khan and he hopes that their chemistry lives up to the expectations of the fans. For the uninitiated, Sara Ali Khan had confessed on a celebrity talk show earlier last year that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan also revealed that he is awed by the fan frenzy created by their followers who have coined the name 'SarTik' to refer to the couple.

Read | Single? Committed? It's complicated? Kartik Aaryan coins entirely new relationship status

The Imtiaz Ali directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is titled Aaj Kal and is a romantic comedy-drama and is eagerly awaited by fans of the director Imtiaz Ali as well as the actors. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Kartik Aaryan, "Who are you dating?" Actor's reply is unmissable

What's next for the actors?

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news recently for his updates from the sets of Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 which features him along with Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Kartik will also be seen in the Anees-Bazmee horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's remake of his older film Coolie No.1. The film is slated to release on May 1.

Read | Did Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan ignore each other at an award ceremony?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.