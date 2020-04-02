Sara Ali Khan Stuns With Her Classical Moves In Video; Internet Becomes No.1 Fan

After showing off her acting skills in three big Bollywood projects, Sara Ali Khan seems to be intent on showing off her dance chops too! Sara Ali Khan recently gave us a glimpse into her classical dance practice session and it is sure to drive away all your lockdown woes. Sara took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her fans where she is seen dancing swiftly to her classical beats. Dressed in a traditional Indian salwar suit, Sara is seen dancing gracefully alongside another girl.Watch the video below-

Sara Ali Khan shows off her classical moves

Meanwhile, just a day before, Sara Ali Khan became the latest Bollywood actor to make a donation to the PM relief fund. Sara took to Instagram and pledged to donate to this fund. She also urged her fans to do the same. Her Instagram caption for this post included her signature Shayari. It stated, “Time to do a good deed/ Stay in and help those in need! / Your contributions will protect and feed / I urge you to support, I request, I plead #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)” Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post here.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She then starred in Simbaa followed by Love Aaj Kal 2. She also two movies lined up in her kitty currently. Sara will star in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, which is an official remake of the Govinda starrer. The movie that Sara will feature in is Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.

