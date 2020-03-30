The Debate
Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos On Instagram

Bollywood News

Here are some photos from Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account where the Bollywood actor seems to flaunt her perfect jawline. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is sure one of those actors who knows how to pose right. If her social media handles are anything to go by, Sara clearly likes to flaunt her perfect jawline. Here are some photos which are a proof for this statement:

Sara Ali Khan's jaw-dropping pictures of her perfect jawline

Sara Ali Khan seems to flaunt her perfect jawline in a few signature poses. One of them is the sideway look. Many Sara Ali Khan's photos have her posing in this manner to show-off her jawline. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

The other signature pose Sara Ali Khan's Instagram is filled with is, the chin-up pose. Here, Sara looks down at the camera with her chin held high. Sometimes she also gives this same pose, sideways. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
