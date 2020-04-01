When Sara Ali Khan Stole The Show With Her Million Dollar Smile; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan is just three films old and despite that, she seems to have managed to garner a lot of attention along with a huge fan following. One of the reasons for this might be Sara's million dollar smile. The actor never seems to fail to flash a smile at the paparazzi or her fans when spotted in and around the city. Here are some heartwarming pictures from Sara Ali Khan's Instagram where she can be seen smiling at the camera:

Sara Ali Khan's photos where she is flashing her million-dollar smile

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She then starred in Simbaa followed by Love Aaj Kal 2. She also two movies lined up in her kitty currently. Sara will star in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, which is an official remake of the Govinda starrer. The movie that Sara will feature in is Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur.

